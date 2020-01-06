Newport News police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Warwick Boulevard

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist, Kevin Romm.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police say a man has serious injuries after a car hit him.

The accident happened near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Hunters Glenn around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation revealed the male attempted to cross Warwick Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Southbound Warwick Blvd. between Oyster Point Road and City Center Blvd. is shut down due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/OhIZoZGzbw — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) January 6, 2020

The driver and witnesses remained on the scene.

The Newport News Police Department says there is no further information to release at this time.

Southbound Warwick Boulevard between Oyster Point Road and City Center is closed down due to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY.com for updates.