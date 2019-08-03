Navy Sailor shot, killed after high-speed chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Security Forces on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story are investigating a traffic stop that left a Navy Sailor dead.

Police say before 10 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving on the base, then the driver fled the scene resulting in a high-speed pursuit.

Security officials deployed automatic barriers. The driver hit a gas pump at a convenience store. The suspect fled on foot. When officials attempted to stop the suspect, a brief struggle ensued. The suspect assaulted security personnel and was shot and killed.

The identification of the Sailor is unknown.

Two Navy Security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Virginia Beach Police have responded to the base and are assisting.

The Navy has initiated an ongoing investigation.

No further details are available at this time.