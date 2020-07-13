Multiple patients evaluated, 2 sent to hospital following fire at Southampton County Jail

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at the Southampton County Jail sent two to the hospital and left multiple patients requiring triage on Sunday night.

Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said that at 8 p.m., deputies were tending to mechanical issues in the jail. While addressing the issue, an offender notified the deputies that fire and smoke could be seen near one of the cell blocks.

Courtland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. for the fire at the jail located in the 22000 block of Main Street. The report said there may be multiple patients needing medical attention.

Once on the scene, fire crews said that smoke was visible. Firefighters engaged the fire and officials said it was quickly marked as under control.

Medics were requested from Courtland Rescue, Franklin Fire-Rescue, Hunterdale Fire-Rescue, Boykins Fire-Rescue, and Capron Fire-Rescue to assist with patient triage and transport.

Officials said that on the scene, multiple patients were triaged and two patients were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“There were no serious or life-threatening injuries stemming from the fire. All offenders housed in the jail were examined by the jail facility’s nurse. The causes of the fire is currently under investigation,” said officials with the Sheriff’s Office.

Following the initial firefighting efforts, crews were at the jail for about an hour with overhauling and structure ventilation efforts.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

