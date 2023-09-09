CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Missing teen in Chesapeake may be at risk or in potential danger.

The Chesapeake Police Department is requesting assistance with locating Kelsey Snider, who goes by Ethan, police said. Snider was last seen driving away from the family’s residence in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Police Department

Snider is described as white, 5’2″ and 205 lbs., has blue eyes and blonde hair. Last seen wearing green or khaki pants, and a gray polo with the words “Hope Springs Vet Clinic.”

Snider was driving a white Hyundai Veloster with red stickers on the back that reads, “What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie?” The tags to the vehicle are Virginia #UEA-7481.