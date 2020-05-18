Man wanted in connection with Norfolk homicide of 17-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk Police Detectives are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday afternoon.

Glenn Q. Ruffin, 27, of Virginia Beach, is believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

Ruffin has active warrants for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Full coverage of the Norfolk Police investigating the fatal shooting of 17-year-old can be read online.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ruffin is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

