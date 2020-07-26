Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left one man with possible life-threatening injuries.

The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a business in the 700 block of Eden Way North in Chesapeake.

Once on the scene, police found that a disagreement happened on one of the upper floors in the building between multiple people.

Sometime during the incident, a gun was fired hitting an adult man. The victim was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect description at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or using the P3TIPS app.

This is a breaking news story.