NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say someone stabbed a man multiple times at Cogan’s Pizza in the Ghent section of Norfolk early Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, the stabbing happened around 1:35 a.m. at Cogan’s Pizza at 1901 Colonial Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Information on a possible suspect and what led to the stabbing has not been released by police.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates