VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a dispute broke out at a large house party that led to one man sustaining a gunshot wound on Saturday night.
The incident was reported at 1800 block of Chloe Lane in Virginia Beach.
The adult victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.
Investigators are actively working the scene and no further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Man shot following dispute at large house party in Virginia Beach, police say
- Congresswoman Luria releases statement on Independence Day
- Missing Ocean View boater found safe with no injuries
- One displaced following Chesapeake house fire on Alpine Drive
- Push Comedy Theater opens and ‘The Plot’ thickens