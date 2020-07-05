Man shot following dispute at large house party in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a dispute broke out at a large house party that led to one man sustaining a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

The incident was reported at 1800 block of Chloe Lane in Virginia Beach.

The adult victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

Investigators are actively working the scene and no further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

