Man seriously injured in stabbing on Impala Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened Sunday morning around 12:36 a.m. in the 100 block of Impala Drive.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was tranported to the hospital with injuires that they believe are life-threatening.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.