Man killed in overnight Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say man died early this morning after a shooting on Adams Drive.

Police were called to the scene at 1:39 a.m. in reference to gunshots heard. They arrived to the 500 block of Adams Drive at 1:48 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect information at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.