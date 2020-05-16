Man in electric wheelchair dies after being hit by truck on E. Bayview Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a man in an electric wheelchair who was trying to cross the street Saturday evening.

Police say the call came in just after 5:15 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of East Bayview Boulevard and Tidewater Drive.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, 58-year-old David Ford, with injuries they considered to be life-threatening.

Ford, a Norfolk resident, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but police say he died shortly after.

According to investigators, Ford was attempting to cross over E. Bayview Boulevard from Meadowbrook Lane in an electric wheelchair. They say he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on E. Bayview Boulevard.

The driver of the Silverado did stay on scene, officials say. Investigators added that they don’t think speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the accident.

All lanes in the 400 block of E. Bayview Boulevard were closed for several hours while police investigated. They have since reopened.

10 On Your Side is working to learn in the driver of the truck is facing any charges.

