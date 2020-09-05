Homicide investigation underway after man found dead following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. for shots fired near 42nd Street and Madison Avenue in Newport News.

Police say that once they arrived on the scene, they found an adult man laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an active investigation and no further details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

This is a breaking news story.