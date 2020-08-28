Lifeguards, officers assist with life-saving efforts following Oceanfront water incident

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lifeguards and Virginia Beach Police officers assisted with life-saving efforts after an incident happened in the water at the Oceanfront on Friday afternoon.

Police responded at about 12:45 p.m. for a report of a “possible drowning” near 16th Street in Virginia Beach.

When officers arrived, the lifeguards had already entered the ocean to save the victim and had begun CPR.

Officials say it is unknown at this time if the victim suffered from a medical condition in the water or drowned.

The victim is being transported to the hospital, life-saving efforts are in progress.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

