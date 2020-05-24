JCC Police searching for adult male during water rescue in Diascund Reservoir

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department is searching for an adult male during a water rescue operation on Sunday evening.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an unmanned boat located in the Diascund Creek Reservoir near Richmond Road in James City County.

JCC Police said that as of 7:30 p.m., one adult male is unaccounted for and the crews are still searching the water.

No further information is available at this time.

