JCC Police searching for adult male during water rescue in Diascund Reservoir

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department is searching for an adult male during a water rescue operation on Sunday evening.
The call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an unmanned boat located in the Diascund Creek Reservoir near Richmond Road in James City County.
JCC Police said that as of 7:30 p.m., one adult male is unaccounted for and the crews are still searching the water.
No further information is available at this time.
