2 rescued, 1 still missing as police and fire work recovery operation for overturned canoe in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police and Fire Departments worked a recovery mission for an overturned canoe on Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:25 p.m., officials were called to the area of Little Creek Reservoir for a report of an overturned canoe.

Three adult males were in the canoe fishing when the vessel overturned.

According to officials, a 19-year-old male swam ashore and was transported to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A second adult male swam ashore with no injuries reported. A third 22-year-old male is still unaccounted for.

The recovery mission has been suspended and will resume in the morning, weather permitting.

The canoe has been recovered.

James City County Police and Fire Departments, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, VCU LifeEvac and Newport News Waterworks assisted with the search and recovery operations.

Updates will be provided once more information is available.

