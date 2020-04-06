Isle of Wight shooting leaves one in serious condition; suspect in custody after fleeing

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.

The call came in to dispatch at around 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 1400 block of Bowling Green Road in Smithfield.

One person was airlifted to a local trauma center with multiple gunshot wounds leaving them in serious condition.

Officials report that a male shooter fled the scene, but is now in custody with the Isle of Wight Sheriff Office.

As of 9:50 p.m., deputies and investigators are still processing the scene and interviewing a witness.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

