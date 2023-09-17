NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire on 9500 block of 15th Bay Street in Norfolk. The call came in around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Crews arrived to find a single-family home fully engulfed in fire. The call was upgraded to a 2 alarm fire. Fire crews began a defensive attack, and immediately began protecting the exposure houses, officials said.

The house was completely engulfed into flames causing a large black cloud of smoke rising from the structure.

Courtesy: Brandon from Norfolk Courtesy: Brandon from Norfolk Courtesy: Brandon from Norfolk

Courtesy: Brandon from Norfolk

The structure completely fell into the flames, and was effectively burned to the ground.

Courtesy: Zoe Lane

The fire was under control around 4:10 p.m. Four house sustained damages in addition to the original house that was burned to the ground. No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. 10 On Your Side is on the scene to gain more information.

Courtesy: Norfolk Fire Department Courtesy: Norfolk Fire Department Courtesy: Norfolk Fire Department