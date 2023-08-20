NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Aug. 20, around 9:36 p.m., Newport News Police Department responded to the 600 block of 34th Street after reports of shots fired.

Officers found a male outside with gunshot wounds. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the male was pronounced dead.

The victim’s age and identity has not been released at this time. No suspect has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.