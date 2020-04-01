Henrico County rehab center confirms 11 deaths related to coronavirus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are now 11 confirmed deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Center as a result of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Danny Avula, Director for Henrico and Richmond Health districts.

Two of the 11 deaths are presumed cases of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday evening, Avula said there are a total of 37 residents who tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, 25 staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.

That number does not include those who have died, Avula added.

Addressing the overall impact of COVID-19, Avula said six to seven of the 1,000 people infected with COVID-19 are dying, a number that remains worse than the flu.

Avula predicts the spread of the disease may peak by late May, early June.

This is a developing story.

Previous coverage on the coronavirus at Henrico County’s Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

