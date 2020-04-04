Hampton reports first coronavirus death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Health Department reported its first coronavirus death on Friday night.

The resident was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The HHD reported it as a case of community spread.

“The Hampton Health Department is saddened to announce the first COVID-19 related death in Hampton. This is a sad day and our hearts go out to his family and friends. The Hampton Health Department is investigating how he may have been exposed to the virus and we urge our community to continue to follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Health to keep COVID-19 from spreading,” said Acting Hampton Health Director Dr. Steve Julian.

No further information about the patient will be provided.

Virginia Friday update: Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,000 after 300-plus reported; 46 deaths overall.

