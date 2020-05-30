Hampton Police looking for missing endangered 18-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police need the public’s help finding a missing woman who is considered endangered based on a medical condition.

Aaliyah Batts, 18, was reported missing on Friday, May 29 at 10 p.m. She was last seen at her house located in the first block of Phyllis Lane in Hampton.

Batts is described as a black female, about 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

This is a breaking news story.

