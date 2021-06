HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at 3:21 in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue Saturday morning.

Police say a male was shot while he was in a parking lot. He was transported to the hospital.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police are working to gather information about a suspect.

