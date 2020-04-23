Hampton Police investigating Goldsboro Drive shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive.

Officers arrived and found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police officials said that the victim was walking in the area when shots were fired from an unknown direction. The police also said the victim was hesitant to cooperate with the investigation.

There is no information on a suspect or motive at this time and the police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

