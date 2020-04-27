Hampton Police investigating fatal crash on Sacramento Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night in the area of Armistead Avenue and Sacramento Drive.

The call came in at about 10 p.m. in the zero block of Sacramento Drive.

Police report one male victim fatality and no other injuries reported.

Northbound Armistead Avenue will be closed while they complete the investigation.

Officers are on scene of a fatal accident in the area of Armistead Av/Sacramento Dr. 1 male victim. Northbound Armistead will be closed while they complete the investigation. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/i6WYoaPv85 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 27, 2020

This is a breaking story and no further information is available.

Latest News