Hampton Police: Saturday night shooting leaves 1 dead and 1 with injuries; police still investigating

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m. The incident took place in the 2000 Block of Richard Avenue.

One adult man was reported as deceased at the scene and one male victim with a gunshot wound is at a local hospital. It is unknown at this time how severe the victim’s injuries are or how he was transported to the hospital.

Officers are still on the scene investigating.

There is no further information at this time.

Latest News