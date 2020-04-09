Hampton Jazz Festival canceled due to coronavirus

Live Now
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The 2020 Hampton Jazz Festival known for bringing the best of jazz, blues, soul, and R&B to Hampton Roads, announced on Wednesday that it is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekend event was originally scheduled for June 26, June 27, and June 28. Among the list of performers were Charlie Wilson, Brian Culbertson, Fantasia, and Andra Day to name a few.

Event officials wrote on social media, “With careful consideration for the health and safety of our patrons in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Hampton Jazz Festival has been postponed until June 2021.”

Refunds will be issued automatically for those purchased online through Ticketmaster. Refunds for tickets purchased at the box office can be obtained by returning the purchased tickets once the office opens up to the public.

Tickets will not be honored for the 2021 festival, according to the website.

Refunds are expected to take time due to Ticketmaster experiencing an extremely high volume of cancellations and postponements.

More information can be found online.

Read about other events that have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

