Hampton crash closes westbound lanes on I-64 near Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on interstate 64 in Hampton near Mercury Boulevard closed westbound traffic Saturday evening.
According to State Police, the call was dispatched at 7:36 p.m.
Dispatchers say so far no injuries have been confirmed from troopers on the scene.
10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information at this time.
This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
