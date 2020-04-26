Hampton crash closes westbound lanes on I-64 near Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on interstate 64 in Hampton near Mercury Boulevard closed westbound traffic Saturday evening.

According to State Police, the call was dispatched at 7:36 p.m.

Dispatchers say so far no injuries have been confirmed from troopers on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information at this time.

Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at MM264 in Hampton. All WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.7:48PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) April 25, 2020

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts