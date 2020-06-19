Gas leak reported on 24th Street in Virginia Beach; part of Atlantic Avenue closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak has been reported in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon.
The call came in just after 2 p.m. for the leak in the 200 block of 24th Street.
As of 2:20 p.m., Atlantic Avenue is currently closed between 23rd Street and 25th Street.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
