Gas leak reported on 24th Street in Virginia Beach; part of Atlantic Avenue closed

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A gas leak has been reported in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. for the leak in the 200 block of 24th Street.

As of 2:20 p.m., Atlantic Avenue is currently closed between 23rd Street and 25th Street.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10