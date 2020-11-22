Franklin Police investigating homicide Sunday night

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A spokesperson with Franklin Police confirmed they are investigating a homicide on Sunday night.

Police have not confirmed the location or any additional details and the investigation is ongoing.

There is, however, a large police presence on South Street near the Washington Street area in Franklin. It is not clear if these incidents are connected.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

