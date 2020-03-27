Fleet Week New York canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
FILE – In this Saturday, July 27, 2019, file photo, sailors stand during a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The U.S. Navy is releasing a strategy that describes plans to overhaul its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Region Mid-Atlantic announced on Friday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Navy has canceled Fleet Week New York 2020.

The cancelation comes in response to coronavirus relief efforts while continuing to eliminate the spread of the virus. This will also allow the Navy to focus its efforts on preparing the USNS Comfort hospital ship for deployment to New York City.

“We did not come to this decision lightly, but feel it is necessary to cancel this year’s Fleet Week New York to help mitigate further spread of the virus,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic in a release on Friday. “Fleet Week is a tremendous partnership between the people of New York City and our Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard team. We appreciate your understanding during these challenging circumstances.”

Currently, there are no plans to postpone or reschedule the event to a later date and this is the first time it has been canceled since 2013 as a result of budget shortfalls.

This is one of many steps the Navy is taking to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

