First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District (CHD) announced Saturday that a resident of Emporia had tested positive for COVID-19; marking the first positive coronavirus case in the city.

The individual who tested positive is a man in his 30s and is self-isolating at home.

“As testing availability increases in our localities and across the Commonwealth — we expect to continue to have confirmed cases,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “We continue to recommend effective measures to keep Crater Health District residents safe and well. It is important for everyone to continue practicing personal public health precautions, especially social distancing and hand and surface hygiene. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you healthy.”

“People at higher risk of infection with COVID-19 include people who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19: For example, healthcare workers, or household members. Others at higher risk for infection are those who live in or have recently been in an area with the ongoing spread of COVID-19,” said Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH

