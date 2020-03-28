First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Emporia

by: Tyler Thrasher

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District (CHD) announced Saturday that a resident of Emporia had tested positive for COVID-19; marking the first positive coronavirus case in the city.

The individual who tested positive is a man in his 30s and is self-isolating at home.

“As testing availability increases in our localities and across the Commonwealth — we expect to continue to have confirmed cases,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “We continue to recommend effective measures to keep Crater Health District residents safe and well. It is important for everyone to continue practicing personal public health precautions, especially social distancing and hand and surface hygiene. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you healthy.”

“People at higher risk of infection with COVID-19 include people who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19: For example, healthcare workers, or household members. Others at higher risk for infection are those who live in or have recently been in an area with the ongoing spread of COVID-19,” said Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

