Virginia Beach firefighters respond to fire on E. Berrie Circle; no injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire crews are working to put out a fire that occurred on Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. for a fire in the 2200 block of E. Berrie Circle.

As of 6:10 p.m., crews are still on the scene working to put out the fire and no injuries have been reported.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News