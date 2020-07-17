69-year-old woman dies following crash involving tractor-trailer on Route 40 in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Sussex County resulted in a fatality Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 40 at Route 657.

Initial investigations revealed that 69-year-old Vera Elaine Trotman of Summerville, South Carolina was traveling westbound on Route 40. Reports say Trotman pulled off to the right at Route 657 and made an illegal U-turn in the middle of Route 40.

At that moment, a tractor-trailer was also traveling in the westbound lanes.

Reports say the driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to stop, but ultimately T-boned the vehicle Trotman was driving in the middle of the intersection.

Officials say Trotman died upon impact. Her passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non life-threatening injuries.

According to State Police, the family of Trotman has been notified.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

All lanes are closed on VA-40 in Sussex County near Palestine Rd.(Route 657) and Sussex Dr. (Route 40) due to a crash. Expect potential delays. #hrtraffic https://t.co/6x4OYAbYv8 — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 17, 2020

Latest Posts: