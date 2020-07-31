VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a fatal crash involving two pedestrians Thursday night.
Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. saying they were still on the scene of the crash, which was at Independence Boulevard and Broad Street. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9 p.m.
Southbound traffic on Independence Boulevard was being diverted down Broad Street.
Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.
More information will be released by police once it’s available.
Latest Posts:
- Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania
- Fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians in Virginia Beach
- Some lawmakers uneasy after Rep. Louie Gohmert’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis
- Fauci, Birx recommend wearing goggles, face shields in addition to masks
- President Trump urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma