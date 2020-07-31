Fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians in Virginia Beach

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a fatal crash involving two pedestrians Thursday night.

Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. saying they were still on the scene of the crash, which was at Independence Boulevard and Broad Street. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9 p.m.

Southbound traffic on Independence Boulevard was being diverted down Broad Street.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More information will be released by police once it’s available.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10