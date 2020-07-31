Fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a fatal crash involving two pedestrians Thursday night.

Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. saying they were still on the scene of the crash, which was at Independence Boulevard and Broad Street. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9 p.m.

Southbound traffic on Independence Boulevard was being diverted down Broad Street.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More information will be released by police once it’s available.

