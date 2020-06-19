Face coverings mandatory in indoor, outdoor spaces throughout Dare County beginning Sunday

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials with Dare County announced that part of the updated Emergency Declaration includes the mandatory wearing of face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

This is effective Sunday, June 21 at 9 a.m. and includes the town of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Hatteras Island, and the Dare mainland.

“Voluntary compliance with face-covering recommendations has not been effective within Dare County and local business owners have requested a stronger tool for compliance,” according to county officials. “This decision comes following discussion by officials regarding the current state guidelines that strongly encourage face coverings.”

Exceptions include those dining in a restaurant, reasons related to medical or behavioral conditions, and children under the age of 12. The complete list of exceptions is available here.

“Wearing a face covering or mask in public when unable to social distance is crucial to maintaining the health and safety of the Outer Banks community. Keep in mind that there may be justifiable reasons some individuals are not wearing a mask or cloth face-covering in public. Please be kind, show compassion, and wear your mask to protect those who can’t,” officials continued.

For more information visit DareNC.com/COVID19.

To view the full order, click here.

