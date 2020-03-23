EVMS confirms student Physician Assistant tested positive for coronavirus

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — EVMS announced Sunday night that one of its Physician Assistant students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Students, faculty and staff who had close contact with the patient from March 10 to March 13 have been notified and directed to self-monitor and quarantine until March 28. 

It is unknown at this time how the patient contracted the virus.

According to a statement released by the school, “If you are not part of the group that received this notice, your risk of contracting COVID-19 from the affected student is exceptionally low.”

This is a breaking story and we will update it as details become available.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories