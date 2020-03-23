EVMS confirms student Physician Assistant tested positive for coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — EVMS announced Sunday night that one of its Physician Assistant students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Students, faculty and staff who had close contact with the patient from March 10 to March 13 have been notified and directed to self-monitor and quarantine until March 28.

It is unknown at this time how the patient contracted the virus.

According to a statement released by the school, “If you are not part of the group that received this notice, your risk of contracting COVID-19 from the affected student is exceptionally low.”

This is a breaking story and we will update it as details become available.

