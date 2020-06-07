Sunday morning hit and run results in fatality, larceny; driver fled scene

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a hit and run on Sunday morning that resulted in one death and a man who stole a vehicle to flee the scene.

The call came in at 2:30 a.m. from a victim who said that while he was driving on I-64, his vehicle was hit by a silver Ford Fusion just west of Northampton Boulevard.

The victim caller stayed on the phone with the Communications Center and followed the silver Fusion as it drove towards the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The driver of the silver Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control. The silver Fusion overturned near the entrance of the tunnel at the westbound lanes.

The crash impact caused the passenger to be ejected from the silver Fusion resulting in her death. She was unable to be identified at the scene.

The man driving the silver Fusion escaped from the vehicle after the crash.

After escaping, a nearby motorist driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox stopped to help him. The man then stole the Equinox and drove off, fleeing from the scene of the crash.

Police later found the stolen Equinox on Pelican Shores Drive in Hampton after it had been wrecked and abandoned.

The VSP is looking for witnesses prior to, during, or after the incident, who may have information. The incident occurred in the area of I-64 westbound, between Northampton Boulevard in Norfolk, to LaSalle Avenue, and Pelican Shores Drive in the city of Hampton.

Anyone with information about this incident and/or have witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News