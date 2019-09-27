Dog rescued after being ejected off Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel during crash

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VDOT image

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dog ejected off the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel during a multi-vehicle crash has been rescued.

Virginia State Police say the Virginia Marine Resources Commission retrieved the dog from the water about an hour after it plunged off the bridge. The dog’s exact condition is still unclear at this time, but State Police say it’s alive.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. and State Police said no people were injured in the wreck.

Traffic was back moving as of 3:52 p.m. after the crash shut down all northbound lanes.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories