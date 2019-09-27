Dog rescued after being ejected off Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel during crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dog ejected off the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel during a multi-vehicle crash has been rescued.

Virginia State Police say the Virginia Marine Resources Commission retrieved the dog from the water about an hour after it plunged off the bridge. The dog’s exact condition is still unclear at this time, but State Police say it’s alive.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. and State Police said no people were injured in the wreck.

Traffic was back moving as of 3:52 p.m. after the crash shut down all northbound lanes.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.