Crews responding to report of body pulled from water in Croatan Beach area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a body pulled from the water in the Croatan area of Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the scene is at S. Atlantic Avenue and Lockheed Avenue. They got the call just after 8 a.m.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

