NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound near Norview Avenue in Norfolk is causing major delays for motorists on Friday afternoon.
The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 280 near exit 279B.
Four vehicles may be involved and three people were transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police officials.
As of 12:55 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3 miles and one westbound lane is closed, according to VDOT and 511 traffic alerts.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- NC June 26 COVID-19 update: More than 1,600 cases reported ahead of face coverings mandate Friday
- Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB near Norview Avenue in Norfolk causing major delays
- Live Music Friday: Troy Breslow
- The Next Wave for the Elizabeth River
- What’s Good: The Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters