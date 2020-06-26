Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB near Norview Avenue in Norfolk causing major delays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound near Norview Avenue in Norfolk is causing major delays for motorists on Friday afternoon.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 280 near exit 279B.

Four vehicles may be involved and three people were transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police officials.

As of 12:55 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3 miles and one westbound lane is closed, according to VDOT and 511 traffic alerts.

