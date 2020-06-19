Possible drowning at Chic’s Beach deemed false alarm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard was reportedly assisting with rescue efforts for a possible drowning on Friday afternoon at Chic’s Beach.

The call came in at about 2:20 p.m. for the incident occurring near Jade Street at the Page Avenue Beach access area.

At about 3:15 p.m., Virginia Beach dispatchers said that the drowning was a false alarm.

According to officials, two men were on a paddle board and were struggling to get back to shore.

Another man swam out to help. Bystanders on the beach said it appeared that the swimmer went underwater.

The Coast Guard was already in the area, responded to the incident and contacted Virginia Beach dispatch.

The swimmer and the paddle boarders are all “ok,” according to officials.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

