Chesapeake Police respond to pedestrian-involved crash near George Washington Highway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Camelot Boulevard.

The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not known at this time.

George Washington Highway is currently closed to vehicle traffic between Camelot Boulevard and Gilmerton Road.

The public is asked to avoid this area while the investigation takes place.

The Chesapeake Police Department CRASH Team has been called out to investigate and there is no additional information at this time.

