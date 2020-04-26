Chesapeake crash closes all eastbound lanes on I-64 near Military Highway, delays expected

Live Now
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash on interstate 64 in Chesapeake near Military Highway has all eastbound lanes closed on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch received the call at about 6:22 p.m.

The crash occurred at mile marker 297.8 and potential delays are expected as of 6:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Chesapeake Police and Virginia State Police are on scene and investigating, according to police officials.

