CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash on interstate 64 in Chesapeake near Military Highway has all eastbound lanes closed on Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch received the call at about 6:22 p.m.
The crash occurred at mile marker 297.8 and potential delays are expected as of 6:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Chesapeake Police and Virginia State Police are on scene and investigating, according to police officials.
Latest News
- Chesapeake crash closes all eastbound lanes on I-64 near Military Highway, delays expected
- Norfolk Public Schools begin phase 2 of student mobile device distribution
- One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting
- Portsmouth firefighters respond to Elm Avenue fire, no injuries reported
- USNS Comfort offloads remaining patients before returning to homeport Norfolk