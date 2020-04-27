Chesapeake and Portsmouth Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle following a police pursuit

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake and Portsmouth Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle out of Virginia Beach.

At about 7:02 p.m., Chesapeake Police saw a red Infinity G37 drive through a stop sign without stopping. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the driver.

The vehicle refused to stop and led police in a pursuit into Portsmouth.

The vehicle eventually crashed in the 1300 block of Wirt Avenue in Portsmouth.

After the crash, the driver and passenger fled the scene on foot.

Chesapeake Police caught the passenger who was identified as 19-year-old Raequan Rucker from Portsmouth.

The driver is still missing but is believed to be the 17-year-old brother of Raequan Rucker.

Charges are in progress for possession of stolen auto, felony eluding and obstruction of justice.

No further information at this time.

