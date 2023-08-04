SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have filed charges against the man that was shot during a Starbucks shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 27.

Keaun Quante Barret, a 29-year-old resident of Portsmouth, faces charge for attempted malicious wounding.

Police responded to a call for the shooting around 10:17 a.m. at the Starbucks located in the 5800 block of Harbour View Blvd. One individual was apprehended after being caught fleeing, and then was later released and is not facing charges.

Barret was shot during the incident. He faced life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times. Police said there was a verbal dispute inside the store with Barret, which turned physical. Barret was shot near the parking lot. The weapon was recovered.

Barret has not yet been arrested at this time. There is no information regarding his condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.