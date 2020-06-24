Car fire on I-64 westbound in Norfolk causes delays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car fire on I-64 in Norfolk caused major delays on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:40 p.m. for an incident on the westbound side of I-64 just past the I-564 exit near Bay Avenue.

No injuries were reported and as of 5:30 p.m., all lanes were open to motorists.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News