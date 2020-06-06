Brush fires reported along 264W in Virginia Beach near Rosemont; delays expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A stretch of brush fires have been reported along the road on 264 westbound Saturday afternoon.

The Virginia State Police dispatch received a call around 3:45 p.m. for fires along the interstate near Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is responding to the scene.

As of 4:10 p.m., VDOT said that the fires are near mile marker 18.2 in Virginia Beach near Old Toll Plaza. Delays are expected while the west right center lane, right outside lane, and right shoulder remain closed.

As of 4:40 p.m., no additional information is available.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update it as information becomes available.

