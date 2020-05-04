Amber Alert canceled: Abducted Harrisonburg toddler found safe

UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the Amber Alert has been canceled and 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza has been found safe. No other details have been provided.

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Monday on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The child abduction happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police say 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was last seen at Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg.

Brianna has black hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.

The child is believed to have been abducted by her father, Jose Edin Reyes-Paz. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a dark colored beanie cap.



There is no vehicle description at this time. And if they are traveling, the direction is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on their whereabouts contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

