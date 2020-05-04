Live Now
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds coronavirus press conference

Amber Alert canceled: Abducted Harrisonburg toddler found safe

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the Amber Alert has been canceled and 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza has been found safe. No other details have been provided.

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Monday on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The child abduction happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police say 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was last seen at Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg.

Brianna has black hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.

The child is believed to have been abducted by her father, Jose Edin Reyes-Paz. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a dark colored beanie cap.

There is no vehicle description at this time. And if they are traveling, the direction is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on their whereabouts contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories