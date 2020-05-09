Amazon confirms Chesapeake FLEX Warehouse employee tested positive for COVID-19

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Amazon confirmed on Saturday that an employee working at the FLEX Warehouse in Chesapeake tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” according to Amazon officials.

The company informed 10 On Your Side that when there is a confirmed case at any of its facilities, that information is immediately communicated to everyone working at that specific site in addition to those who may have come in contact with the individual.

Additionally, anyone who may have come in contact with the person will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14-days. That employee does receive pay during the self-isolation period, according to Amazon officials.

Amazon continues to follow CDC, WHO, and state and local guidelines. More on the precautions the company is taking to protect its employees and customers can be found online.

The company did not confirm the employee’s status or last known date in the Amazon FLEX Warehouse located at 1920 Campostella Road in Chesapeake, Virginia.

No further information is available at this time.

