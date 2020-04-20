Two-vehicle crash on 164E left all eastbound lanes closed on Sunday night, injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All eastbound lanes on 164E were closed due to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Portsmouth near the Towne Point Road ramp.

The call came in at about 8:30 p.m.

One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Delays were expected as traffic was diverted onto Towne Point Road.

As of about 9:45 p.m., the accident was cleared and traffic can resume as normal.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

